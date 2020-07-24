Wedbush Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

EBAY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

