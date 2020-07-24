Wells Fargo & Co Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $255.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.67.

LII traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $265.11. 4,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.24 and its 200-day moving average is $219.07. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $265.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $383,517.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $218,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Lennox International by 44.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

