Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Shares of WTFC opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

