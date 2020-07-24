Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.47. 19,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

