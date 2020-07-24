Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,055 shares of company stock worth $283,418,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.51. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

