Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,502.97. 45,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,462.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,372.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

