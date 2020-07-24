Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,970. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

