Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $49,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.53. 62,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $284.33. The company has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

