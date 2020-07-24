Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 70.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $174,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.68. 230,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,378. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

