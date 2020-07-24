Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

ADBE stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,580. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.