Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 3,574,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,935. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

