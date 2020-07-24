Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Metlife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NYSE MET traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.