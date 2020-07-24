Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 389,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

