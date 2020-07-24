Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Humana by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Humana by 51.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Humana by 156.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

HUM stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,491. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

