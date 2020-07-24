Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $734,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. 41,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,028. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.