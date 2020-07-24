Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $752,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 539,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after buying an additional 60,562 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $75.09. 42,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,816. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

