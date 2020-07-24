Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $894,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.61. 6,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,997. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.05.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

