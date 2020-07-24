Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 27,434 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 147.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Wyndham Destinations worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.61.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 154,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,142. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

