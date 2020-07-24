Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 937,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,158. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

