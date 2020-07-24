Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,452 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,976. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit