Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 29,948,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,521,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

