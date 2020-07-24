Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 17,132 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 736,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.