Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,748 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.97. 19,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

