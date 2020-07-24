Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 511,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $194,365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.90. 312,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,405. The firm has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

