Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 3,437 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in CyrusOne by 270.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,595 shares of company stock worth $3,960,746. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

