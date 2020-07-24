Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. 226,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,850. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.