Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 489 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.12. 21,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,612. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.56.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

