Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $730,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.