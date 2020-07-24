Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.25 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

AUY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. 1,252,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,162,109. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.