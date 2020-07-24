Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.28. Netflix reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

NFLX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.77. 224,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,187,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

