Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,507 shares of company stock worth $601,131 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

Perspecta stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

