Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of STXB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,463. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

