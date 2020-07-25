101,500 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

CARR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. 8,276,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.