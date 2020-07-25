101,500 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

CARR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. 8,276,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit