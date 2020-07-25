1,255 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,235,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 263.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,417,000.

VOT stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.03. 135,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $177.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

