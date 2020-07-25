1,393 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 541,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

