2,001 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,825,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $109.94. 409,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.