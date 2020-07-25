31,709 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 135,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,124. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $177.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

