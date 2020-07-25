328,770 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Acquired by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 328,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,880,000. Jacobs Engineering accounts for 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 564,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,217. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

