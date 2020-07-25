328,770 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Acquired by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 328,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,880,000. Jacobs Engineering accounts for 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 564,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,217. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit