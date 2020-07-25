3,434 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.49. 2,176,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,130. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

