3,556 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 885,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,286. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $104.61 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

