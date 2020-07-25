360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.40 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CLSA started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.47.

360 Finance stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 3,394,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.65. 360 Finance has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that 360 Finance will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 360 Finance by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 810,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 619,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the first quarter worth about $2,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 Finance by 1,839.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 305,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 360 Finance by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 966,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

