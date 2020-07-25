5,797 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 6,137,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,967,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52.

