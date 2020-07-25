85,555 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. 6,293,882 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10.

