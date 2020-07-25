Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,561 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,553,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. 4,519,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,464. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.