Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Covenant Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,512. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,222 shares of company stock worth $21,292,070 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

