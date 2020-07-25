Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 5.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $31,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,530,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. 1,062,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.