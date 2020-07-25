Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys 101,500 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 1.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 1.92% of SVB Financial Group worth $212,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.43. The company had a trading volume of 465,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,397. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,705. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.