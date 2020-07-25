Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $177.55 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 693,000 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 1.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $177,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMETEK by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. 1,007,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,342. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.