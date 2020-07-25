Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.37% of Activision Blizzard worth $214,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,371,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

