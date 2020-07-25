Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,169,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703,500. The firm has a market cap of $633.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

